LYNDONVILLE — Christopher and Jonathan Oakes have a passion for their family business, in which they grew up and remain heavily involved.
Active in the operation of Lynoaken Farms, Christopher is vice chair of the New York Apple Association and Jonathan is president of the New York Cider Association. They are likely the only brothers ever to serve in those positions at the same time.
They recently attended annual meetings of their respective organizations in Albany, which they believe is important in getting lawmakers to make laws and provide funding for programs beneficial to farmers.
In addition to their involvement in statewide agricultural organizations, their aunt Wendy Oakes-Wilson is a member of the New York Grape and Wine Foundation.
Jonathan has been a member of the New York Cider Association since its founding in 2015. He was elected president in June 2022.
Christopher has been a member of the New York Apple Association board since 2020 and was elected vice chair a year ago.
“Our involvement in agricultural goes back to our grandfather Jim,” Jonathan said. “He was active in many agricultural agencies, specifically apple organizations.”
Jim’s father Leonard founded the family farm in 1919, raising poultry and vegetables through the end of World War II. After Leonard died in 1951, Jim took over and transitioned the farm more into fruit and vegetables, Jonathan said. By the 1980s, the farm was mostly a fruit farm. Christopher’s and Jonathan’s dad Darrell heads the farm today.
Farming has become more challenging in recent years, with all the rules and regulations being enacted in Albany, Christopher said, which is why the Oakes brothers believe it’s important to support the apple and cider organizations.
Jonathan has always had a penchant for cider and started fermenting in 2003. The tasting room at Lynoaken was opened in 2008.
Cider was one of original key beverages in the United States, according to Jonathan, and since his family farm had a lot of apples, it made sense to start making cider.
“Then we have a school like Cornell in our back yard. It’s nice for us to collaborate with each other and assure we stay on the front end of things,” he said.
The New York Cider Association is young, as organizations go, sort of running on the shirttails of the New York Apple Association, Jonathan observed.
“It’s been a good relationship so far,” he said.
Lynoaken Farms currently raises 250 acres of apples, 16 acres of peaches and 15 acres of wine grapes. The major apple orchards are on the home farm on Platten Road, while the winery is located on Ridge Road in Medina. Fourteen varieties of apples are grown for the commercial market, while the U-pick orchard boasts more than 350 varieties, including an ancient variety named Ben Davis.
“This was a big variety when the canal came through,” Christopher said. “You could put them on a ship to England and they would still look like an apple when they got there. Of course, they were like shoe leather.”
Christopher said every apple grower in the state is automatically a member of the New York Apple Association. One thing which they advocated for was for a portion of every apple sale to go to the association for marketing. Currently, 16 cents from every bushel sold goes to fund marketing of New York state apples. The Apple Board meets three times a year, in June, November and February. Meetings are in Albany at budget time and in different locations the other two months. The state has 550 apple growers.
New York Cider Association is member driven and its funding comes from membership dues. The group is hoping to convince Albany to increase its state funding for promotion of a “New York Cider Mark” (labeling that touts 100% use of New York apples), Cider Week New York and a New York Cider Trail app to facilitate visits to tasting rooms and orchards, as well as support updating of the association’s digital media.
The New York cider industry has grown tremendously in a brief period, according to Jonathan: From five licensed producers in 2011 to more than 125 producers currently, together employing 6,148 people and generating $520 million in wages. New York Cider Association says the industry has a $1.7 billion total economic impact in the state.
Cider Week New York is slated for May 5 to May 14 and again from Oct. 6 to Oct. 15. For more information, visit www.ciderweeknewyork.com.
