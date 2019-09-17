New York bans most flavored vaping products  

ALBANY — New York became the nation's first state Tuesday to ban flavored electronic cigarettes, though anti-smoking activists argued it left a "dangerous loophole" by exempting menthol.
The prohibition took effect immediately after the New York Public Health and Health Planning Council used its emergency powers to adopt the ban. State officials said shops will have a 14-day grace period before enforcement begins.
"The alarmingly high numbers of young people in New York state who are using vape products is nothing short of a public health crisis," state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said. "These regulations are a part of many critical steps we are taking to combat this disturbing trend."
New York's ban covers all forms of e-cigarettes and vaping liquid products, with the exception of menthol flavor and plain tobacco vaping materials.
An industry group, the New York State Vape Association in West Chazy, slammed the prohibition, contending it amounts to a "death warrant" for smokers expected to resume their cigarette habits. The association also argued the new regulation effectively leaves some 700 independent vape shops across the state on the brink of bankruptcy.
Cheryl Richter, the association's director, said the Cuomo administration was "redirecting blame" for health problems caused by black market THC products containing Vitamin E acetate, to federally-regulated e-liquids that have been marketed in the United States for the past dozen years.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo accused vaping product manufacturers of using flavors such as bubblegum and Captain Crunch to get young people addicted to vapes.
Zucker defended the exemption for menthol by explaining some smokers rely on that flavor to help them kick cigarette addiction.
But groups including the American Heart Association, the March of Dimes and the American Cancer Society's Cancer Action Network said state officials should not have allowed the continued sale of menthol flavored vaping materials.
Bill Sherman, director of government relations for the Cancer Action Network, said the groups will urge state lawmakers to pass a ban on all flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars and hookah.
Cuomo announced his push for the limited ban over the weekend.
Gregory Conley, the president of the American Vaping Association, a trade group, predicted the black market for unregulated vaping products will mushroom as a result of the New York ban.
"There is blood on the hands of the unelected bureaucrats who fiddled with their phones while members of the public explained how this ban would cause disastrous public health consequences," Conley said.
He noted the emergency regulation will have to be passed again by the council in 90 days in order to remain effective.
New York's minimum purchase age for both tobacco and vaping products will climb from 18 to 21 on Nov. 13 as a result of legislation enacted at the statehouse this year.
During the 2019 legislative session, Cuomo was unsuccessful in his push to allow the retail sale of marijuana in New York. He is expected to resume that effort in January.
Over the weekend, Cuomo said the recent wave of illnesses linked to vaping is not prompting him to reconsider his support for marijuana legalization. The Legislature decriminalized what had been many marijuana offenses this year, but balked at allowing the commercial sale after numerous county sheriffs, county health administrators and parent groups spoke out against the proposal.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com .
