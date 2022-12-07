BUFFALO — Appleton fruit grower Jim Bittner received New York Farm Bureau's highest honor, the Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award, during the organization's 66th annual meeting on Wednesday.
New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher spoke about the numerous ways in which Bittner has been involved with the Farm Bureau and other organizations. In addition to working on the resolutions committee and participating in the annual grassroots policy making discussions, Bittner has served on the labor and fruit committees on both the state and national levels. In addition, he served as president of the Niagara County Farm Bureau twice, the second time for 12 years. Bittner has aided Farm Bureau lobbying efforts in Albany and Washington D.C., participated in numerous media interviews and helped with Grow NY.
Bittner’s involvement in agriculture isn’t limited to Farm Bureau, though. He has served on the New York Farm Viability Board and the boards of the New York Apple Association and the New York Horticulture Society. Currently, he is the director of the New York Horticulture Society and serves on the Cornell University Ag and Life Sciences Dean’s Advisory Committee and the Niagara County Soil and Water board. He's also the treasurer of Barker Lions Club.
Local grower Pete Russell praised Bittner for his thoughtful leadership, big picture thinking and cooperative nature.
“His office door is always open for a discussion, is willing to loan equipment, and sometimes even his sons to run the equipment," Russell said.
Newly elected Niagara County Farm Bureau President Kevin Bittner talked about how much he’s learned from his father.
“He encourages us to grow, to be involved with the community, to use all our skills to improve our farm and help those around us. Those values he instilled in us are inspiring.”
While thanking the group for the honor, Bittner credited his parents for their encouragement, his wife Margo Sue for her support and all those who work to improve agriculture.
