ALBANY — The advocacy group for tens of thousands of New York farmers is urging state leaders to double a work force tax credit to cushion the industry from the impacts of new legislation entitling agricultural laborers to overtime pay.
New York Farm Bureau is also urging lawmakers to expand the definition of "family farm" members to include such persons as cousins of the owners, so they can be exempt from the provisions of a controversial farm labor bill signed this year by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Low commodity prices have resulted in New York farmers seeing a $1 billion reduction in the value of what they produce since 2014, said Jeff Williams, director of pubic policy for the Farm Bureau's New York office.
"The recently enacted farm labor bill doesn't help, either, as farmers are extremely challenged with how they are going to deal with some of the highest labor costs in the country for an industry with the slimmest margins," Williams said.
The farm labor bill, which takes effect on New Year's Day, sets the threshold for required overtime pay to kick in for farm workers at 60 hours per week. A state board will meet three times in the coming year to consider whether that threshold should be lowered.
The Farm Bureau and others indicate that dairy has faced some of the tallest challenges in New York's agricultural economy. But experts say greenhouse vegetables, maple syrup production and fruits and berries are now creating "significant" opportunities for farmers.
Though dairy farmers have seen their ranks diminish in recent years, they continue to represent a big slice of New York's agriculture sector, which generates nearly $5.4 billion in sales annually, according to Cornell University's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Julie C. Suarez, the school's associate dean, said data from the 2017 federal census shows 882 New York farmers got out of the dairy business since the last farming snapshot was taken five years earlier.
In a report to the Assembly Agriculture Committee, she said maple syrup production in the state has "skyrocketed," with 237 more farms making syrup and and market value "almost tripling."
Beef production increased by 11% in that 5-year span, posting a $23 million increase in the sector's market value, Suarez said.
The sector with the fastest growth, however, is mushroom production, with a 244% surge in the number of growers. Suarez said Cornell's Small Farms courses on mushrooms have been the fastest to reach full capacity in recent years.
But by far, dairy remains the most important component of the state's agricultural economy, accounting for $2.53 billion in annual sales, or 47% of overall commodity sales. The state also ranks third in the nation in milk production.
On a bright note, she said, "What's interesting in this census is that our medium-sized farms, for the first time in my memory, held steady in most counties in terms of their ability to remain in business."
"Normally," she added, "it is the medium sized farm operations that find it more difficult to manage expenses or farm at scale and realize production efficiencies."
The state is also seeing growth in acreage dedicated to the production of organic crops, a fast-growing sector of the food business.
Andrianna Natsoulas, director of Northeast Organic Farming Association of New York, said New York ranks third in the nation in the number of organic farms.
From 2012 to 2017, she said, the state experienced a 54% increase in its number of organic farms, with only California and Wisconsin having more. The sales of New York organic products reached $206 million in 2017, she said.
Natsoulas also suggested greater state investment in organic farming could boost the injury, citing the fact Pennsylvania organic farmers, after getting $1.6 million assistance from their state to market and promote the industry, has become the nation's second leading state for organic sales.
"We would like to challenge Governor Cuomo — Are you going to let New York fall behind Pennsylvania in organic production?" Natsoulas asked.
Cuomo is expected to release his proposed state budget in the coming month.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI Newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
