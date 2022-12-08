ALBANY — After gaining congressional and state legislative seats last month, state Republicans are now occupied with hearing from applicants interested in becoming the next New York GOP chairman as the party seeks to gain strength before the 2024 elections.
The current state Republican chairman, Nick Langworthy of Erie County, will be sworn in as a new congressman next month. He plans to stay on as party leader until the end of January, Republicans said.
Heading to Washington to work as Langworthy’’s congressional chief of staff will be Jessica Proud, who handled communications for state Republicans under both Langworthy and his predecessor, Edward Cox.
Langworthy wrested control of the party in 2019 after several cycles in which statewide GOP candidates fared poorly. This year, the party had one of its strongest efforts in a statewide race in years when Rep.Lee Zeldin, R-Long Island, lost by 5.6 percentage points to Gov. Kathy Hochul.
The next target for state Republicans will be the seat of Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, in 2024. Gillibrand has not yet announced if she will seek re-election.
Several Republicans following the jockeying taking place for state chairman said those interested in securing the position include: Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie; Rockland County Chairman Lawrence Garvey; former gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino; Assemblyman Colin Schmitt; former attorney general candidate John Sarcone; and Fulton County GOP Chair Sue McNeill, an ally of Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Saratoga County.
Tague said he believes the GOP can build on this year’s gains by stressing is “a party with a big tent,” and one that is tolerant of divergent views on a range of hot button issues, including abortion and gay marriage.
“Unfortunately, we have allowed the Democratic Party to identify us in ways that are not true, and that needs to end,” Tague said.
The coming election cycle, with Gillibrand perceived as vulnerable by many Republicans, provides an opportunity for the GOP to add to the gains made this year, said Vincent Casale, a Republican consultant based in Cooperstand.
“Republicans in New York have proven we can be more than just a loud minority and that we can actually win elections,” Casale said.
There are several emerging New York controversies, such as the proposed Thruway toll hikes and a budding sexual harassment investigation focused on a former top aide to Attorney General Letitia James, that provide the GOP with a platform upon which to put New York Democrats on the defensive, Casale noted.
But Republicans will likely find themselves disappointed if they buy into the idea their candidates will perform as strongly in 2024 as they did in 2022, said Judith Hunter, chairwoman of the Democratic Rural Conference of New York State. Downstate Democrats did not turn out in big numbers this fall but “we can be fairly sure turnout will be much higher in a presidential year,” which is what 2024 will be, she added.
Hunter also predicted Republicans, holding a very narrow majority in the House in 2023, will enter the 2024 elections from a position of weakness.
“We can be pretty sure they are not going to be productive,” she said, adding: “With a higher turnout in 2024, I would think these new Republican representatives will be in a position of electoral jeopardy.”
The newly-elected GOP representatives have the potential to keep their seats in 2024, but only if they work hard and raise sufficient campaign funds, said Tom Doherty, a veteran political strategist who became an independent after disagreeing with what he considered the extremist positions of former President Donald Trump and his followers.
“They need to build a diverse party that looks like New York state and they need to differentiate themselves from being a Washington Republican,” Doherty added. “They need to remember they are Northeast Republicans, and know they need to do better than 30% in New York City.”
One of the stark realities that has faced New York Republicans for decades is the fact the Democrats have a distinct voter enrollment advantage.
Another, said veteran Democratic strategist Hank Sheinkopf, are demographic shifts that have resulted in many upstate regions — mainly ones with plenty of GOP voters — experiencing population loss. “One of the factors driving Democratic performance is the fact that people who would probably vote against them are leaving the state,” he observed.
But the GOP has the potential to score gains, Sheinkopf said, among Asian and Russian communities in downstate regions where there has been heightened concern with crime and disappointment with criminal justice policies enacted in Albany.
In the selection of a new GOP state leader, Republicans from downstate and suburban regions, as well as those in the Hudson Valley and Erie County, due to larger populations in those sections of the state, will likely have a large say in determining the successor to Langworthy.
Some observing the selection process believe Garvey, out of Rockland Party, is gaining steam, after Assemblyman Mike Lawler, R-Rockland, stunned the political establishment by defeating Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-Cold Spring.
Maloney, chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, has cited voters concerned with high crime, driven by “hysteria” whipped up by the tabloid press and cable news coverage.
A key ally of state Republicans, Gerard Kassar, chairman of the state Conservative Party, said he is “pretty upbeat” about the potential for further gains for Conservative-backed GOP candidates. As a result of the November election, Kassar said, 42% of New York residents will have GOP congressional representatives, a percentage that could have been closer to 50% had Colin Schmitt not been narrowly defeated for a Hudson Valley House seat.
“And because Republicans will have the House majority, they will be able to deliver in important ways out of D.C. in terms of legislation and the big programs that will come into the state and help local communities in many ways,” Kassar said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.