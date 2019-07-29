New York lengthens waiting period for gun purchases  

ALBANY — Would-be gun buyers in New York, as a result of legislation approved Monday, will now face a 30-day waiting period if they do not get quick approval through the federal government's system for background checks.
One of the bill sponsors, Assembly Member Amy Paulin, D-Scarsdale, said the law signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo will help keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn't have them.
"This law will build on our already strong gun laws by ensuring that law enforcement has sufficient time to complete a background check without impinging on the rights of law-abiding citizens," Paulin said.
Federal law requires licensed gun dealers to have a National Instant Criminal Background Check — a process overseen by the FBI — on customers seeking to purchase firearms from them. Gun sellers are advised by the checks to proceed with a sale, deny the transaction attempt or delay it.
Critics of the federal system argue it allows gun transactions to be completed when checks are delayed for at least three days. The New York legislation will give the FBI more time to complete the checks.
Gun rights groups, and their allies in the state Legislature, including many upstate Republicans and some Democrats, opposed the measure, contending it fails to address the root causes of gun violence while potentially inconveniencing people willing to undergo background checks.
"This isn't going to make anyone in New York safer," Tom King, president of the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, told CNHI.
King said if the FBI can't find a criminal record within three days of commencing a background check, it is "very likely" because the person being evaluated has no record of offenses.
Lawmakers who opposed the legislation included Sens. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, Jim Seward, R-Oneonta, and Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, all of whom have been endorsed by the National Rifle Association.
In a statement, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a former ally of gun rights activists, said: "As gun violence continues to affect communities across the state and the nation, we are advancing our efforts to strengthen our laws and protect New Yorkers."
Hochul was supported by the NRA when she was a congresswoman representing parts of western New York, but lost the group's support after she endorsed Cuomo's controversial gun control legislation, the New York Secure Ammunition and Firearms Enforcement (SAFE) Act.
The waiting period law takes effect in 45 days.
Cuomo also signed legislation that prohibits the sale of bump stocks, devices that allow firearms to function as machine guns. Two months after state lawmakers passed the bump stock ban in January their possession and sale were prohibited by the federal government.
King called the law Cuomo approved "a redundancy."
"I bet you could not go to a gun show and find a bump stock," he said.
Cuomo said New York leads the nation with gun control measures. He criticized the federal government for casting "a blind eye" on gun violence.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.