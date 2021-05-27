ALBANY — Many New York police agencies are facing recruitment challenges, with law enforcement executives linking the phenomenon to the "defund the police" movement and a push by some elected officials to make it easier to prosecute officers for alleged use of excessive force.
"Why on earth would anyone want to do this job?" said Patrick Phelan, executive director of the New York State Association of Police Chiefs.
Police agencies hope to get large pools of applicants, with the expectation that many of those will be weeded out by background checks even if they have high scores on civil service exams, he noted. But some municipal police departments are struggling to come up with enough recruits to fill the vacancies that will be created by the retirements of veteran officers, he said.
Outlining what he sees as the reasons behind the recruiting challenges, Phelan, former chief of the Greece Police Department, said: "It's the lack of respect; it's the lack of support; it's the mischaracterizations of us as racists, which has no basis in fact. And it's the fact that we are not allowed to do the job."
Peter Kehoe, director of the New York Sheriffs Association, said his conversations with sheriffs across the state suggest those county agencies are experiencing a slide in applications.
"We know more young people now don't want the job because of the way it has been demonized," said Kehoe.
While both he and Phelan said they did not have any readily available data charts on recruitment efforts, they said there is plenty of anecdotal information to indicate police agencies are running into difficulties getting applicants.
Clinton County Sheriff David Favro said two qualified candidates for open deputy jobs recently turned down job offers, citing the fact they were switching their career plans.
One of the applicants mentioned "the instability of law enforcement" and his concern with personal liability issues as well as the "defund the police" movement, Favro said.
Favro predicted that while some elected officials are now pushing for more rules for police officers, the climate will change when the crime rate demands more police hiring. As it is now, he said, "we are seeking a wicked increase in gun violence, shootings and defiance of police officers" across the nation.
Kehoe and Phelan, meanwhile, voiced concern that officers are likely to become less apt to be proactive in their patrol duties, in an effort to minimize encounters that could lead to their actions being rigorously scrutinized.
"The quality of law enforcement is definitely going to go down because officers are going to be reluctant to put themselves on the line," Kehoe said.
Police leaders are now closely watching Albany legislation they consider hostile to law enforcement, such as a bill that would end so-called qualified immunity for officers and other public officials — in effect making them personally liable for civil rights violations.
Police reform advocates at the New York statehouse and elsewhere have been stepping up their push for repealing qualified immunity for officers in the wake of the killing of George Floyd last year by Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis cop convicted of murder in Floyd's death.
Another measure that police executives want to block is a proposal by state Attorney General Letitia James to amend state law governing the police use of deadly force by mandating officers only use force when all other alternatives have been exhausted.
“In New York, our laws have essentially given police blanket defense to use force in interactions with the public, making it exceedingly difficult for prosecutors to go after officers who have abused this power," James said in announcing what she has dubbed the Police Accountability Act.
Kehoe called the proposal "outrageous," predicting that it would drive more senior officers to retire as early as they can.
"We should let the officer do his job and let the courts do their job," he said.
Thomas Mungeer, president of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association, said the recent push for measures that could expose police officers to more situations for which they could be punished is likely to cause some aspiring cops to reconsider their career choice.
"People are just going to throw up their hands and say, 'Why take this job?'" Mungeer said.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhinews.com.
