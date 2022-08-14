Caroline Hansen uses Emma's Premium Services, a higher-priced service according to Hansen, to shop for food for her husband, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in New York. Hansen used to hand-deliver two packages containing fresh food, meats, and vegetables a month to her husband, who is serving life without parole at Sullivan Correctional Facility for murder, but now has to send him packages containing food and other essentials through a third-party vendor. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)