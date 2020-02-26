New York's virus response getting a boost

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration has pledged $40 million in state funds to assist New York's Department of Health in its response to the potential spread of the novel coronavirus formally known as Coved-19.
Cuomo announced Wednesday the appropriation of the funding to allow the health department to hire additional staff, procure equipment and any other resources. Cuomo said he will also propose legislation to grant authority to DOH Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker to ensure local health departments and public and private hospitals statewide take certain actions and measures in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak as needed. DOH will convene local health departments and hospitals statewide to review protocols, best practices and procedures to help ensure they are prepared to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to Cuomo's office.
Cuomo also called on the federal government to authorize the Wadsworth Center and NYC Public Health Lab to test for the virus, allowing for expanded testing capacity and expedited test results. Cuomo's office indicated that New York state has independently worked to develop and validate a test using the CDC protocol. Upon FDA approval, Wadsworth can immediately begin testing to support New York State and other states in the northeast region if necessary, according to the governor.
Additionally, DOH will work with the MTA, Port Authority and its airport operators, and the authorities' respective workforces to ensure workers have the necessary training and access to supplies, including cleaning and protective equipment, they need to continue to operate mass transit systems and airports. The state is also coordinating with all state agencies to help ensure they are prepared to respond to the potential novel coronavirus pandemic.
As of Wednesday evening, Cuomo's office said samples from 27 New Yorkers have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing, 26 have come back negative with one result still pending. There are still no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in New York state.
"As we are seeing the novel coronavirus spread to new countries around the world, in New York we are continuing to take all necessary precautions to protect New Yorkers from this dangerous virus," Cuomo said. "While there are still no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in New York, these aggressive actions including $40 million in emergency funding will help ensure our healthcare system is equipped with the necessary staff, supplies and equipment needed to respond to any emergency situation that may arise in the future."
While there is currently no vaccine for the novel coronavirus, everyday preventative actions like frequent hand washing can help stop the spread.
New Yorkers are asked to call the state hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.
