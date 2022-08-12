The word "inmate" appears in Webster's New World Dictionary in New York, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. New York has amended a series of state laws to remove the word "inmate" and replace it with "incarcerated person" to refer to people serving prison time. The changes, signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul, are intended to reduce the stigma of being in being in jail. Republicans ridiculed the measure as coddling criminals. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)