New York seeks to disband the NRA

The Associated PressFlanked by her department's charities bureau chief James Sheehan, left, New York State Attorney General Letitia James announces that the state is suing the National Rifle Association during a press conference, Thursday, in New York. James said that the state is seeking to put the powerful gun advocacy organization out of business over allegations that high-ranking executives diverted millions of dollars for lavish personal trips, no-show contracts for associates and other questionable expenditures.