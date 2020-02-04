New York State Police Troop A has a new commander

A 25-year veteran of New York State Police has been named the new commander of the western New York branch of the agency.
Troop A Commander Major James M. Hall will oversee all State Police patrol and investigative operations within the eight counties of Western New York. More than 400 sworn and civilian personnel are employed with Troop A.
Hall began his State Police career in 1994 and rose through the ranks, most recently serving as captain of Troop A’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Hall received a bachelor's degree in organizational management from Houghton College and a master’s degree in public administration from Marist College. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
