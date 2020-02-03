New York tightens limo safety after 20 Schoharie deaths

ALBANY -- Nearly 16 months after 20 people were killed in an upstate crash, New York has enacted a package of new laws aimed at improving limousine passenger safety.
"These new laws are a direct result of courageous input from people who know unimaginable grief and pain, and they will save lives," said Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, whose district includes the Town of Schoharie, where the death-dealing mishap took place Oct. 6, 1018.
Seward and Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, were among those who pushed for more stringent oversight over the limousine industry.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo had called for stronger safety measures to govern limousine operators a year ago, but lawmakers left the statehouse several months later without moving key pieces of legislation strongly backed by relatives of those killed in Schoharie.
Those bills ended up sailing through both houses in early January.
Cuomo said he expects the legislation he signed will give New Yorkers "peace of mind when they enter a limo in this state."
He noted the legislation mandates new seatbelt requirements, allows the state to immobilize unsafe limos and strengthens requirements for commercial driver's licenses.
Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, D-Rotterdam, who sponsored several of the measures, called on congressional representatives to pass similar measures "to ensure the safety of passengers in every state."
Relatives of four people killed in a 2015 limousine wreck on Long Island have voiced frustration that New York did not do more to tighten up limousine regulations after that crash.
The vehicle involved in the 2018 crash was owned by Prestige Limousine of Saratoga County. Its manager, Nauman Hussain of Cohoes, is facing trial this year on multiple charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.
The 34-foot Ford Excursion stretch limousine left no skid marks when it careened into the parking lot of the Apple Barrel restaurant while a driver employed by Hussain was taking 17 passengers to Cooperstown.
Parents of several of the young people killed said their children had hired the limo because they were opposed to driving after drinking alcohol.
The driver and all passengers were killed, as were two people who were walking in the restaurant parking lot.
Reports filed in the criminal case suggest the vehicle had experienced catastrophic brake failure.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
