ALBANY — The state will begin enforcing New York's ban on plastic bags Oct. 19 after its environmental agency was thwarted by a judge from allowing containers made from thicker plastic to be exempt from the law enacted in 2019.
"We could not have asked for a better decision," said Judith Enck, a former Obama administration environmental administrator who challenged the state Department of Environmental Conservation's decision to allow thicker plastic bags to be viewed as reusable bags exempt from the ban.
The new law took effect March 1, but the enforcement of the ban has been delayed by legal jousting over the regulation.
Enck said she was surprised Gov. Andrew Cuomo's environmental agency pushed for the exemption for the sturdier plastic bags, as the exception was not envisioned in the legislation. The exemption was sought by a lobby group for supermarkets, the Food Industry Alliance.
The court decision grew out of a lawsuit filed by a plastic bag company, Poly-Pak Industries, against the state. Enck got into the case in a limited way, challenging only the state's regulation allowing use of thicker plastic bags.
The state Supreme Court ruling paves the way for the Department of Environmental Conservation to enforce the ban, and the agency signaled it plans to do just that. The agency's commissioner, Basil Seggos, cheered the part of the ruling allowing enforcement to proceed.
"The court’s decision is a victory and a vindication of New York state’s efforts to end the scourge of single-use plastic bags and a direct rebuke to the plastic bag manufacturers who tried to stop the law and DEC’s regulations to implement it," Seggos said.
The commissioner also urged consumers to keep their reusable bags clean. His agency indicated it is now informing retailers of their obligations in preparation for the enforcement effort.
The ban allows the state to impose $250 fines on stores that flout the law, while repeat offenders could be slapped with fines as high as $500.
Enck predicted once enforcement of the ban begins New Yorkers will begin to see "a noticeable decline in plastic bag litter in ever corner of the state."
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com .
