New York works to raise hospital capacity for COVID-19 spike

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy this evening then becoming windy with rain developing after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening then becoming windy with rain developing after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.