FILE - Members of the New York Senate work on legislative bills in the Senate Chamber before Gov. Kathy Hochul presents her executive state budget at the state Capitol on Feb. 1, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. Lawmakers in Albany passed a $229 billion spending plan late Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that will increase the statewide minimum wage, tweak the state's bail laws, and curb illegal and unlicensed pot shops. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)