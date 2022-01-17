ALBANY — New York's premiere economic development agency came under fire at a legislative hearing Friday for awarding billions of dollars worth of incentives to private corporations without determining what the returns on those investments should be.
Sen. James Skoufis, D-Woodbury, chairman of the Senate Investigations Government Operations committee, voiced his frustration and disappointment with what he described as a litany of "failures" at the Empire State Development (ESD), a state government authority under the control of the governor's office.
Specifically, Skoufis questioned whether taxpayers are benefiting from the controversial $450 million film tax credit program, which was set up to encourage movies and television studios to produce films and shows in the state.
He also said county industrial development authorities have escaped vigorous scrutiny, noting there are examples of companies making untruthful statements on applications for government incentives, with those assertions never getting examined.
Under questioning from Skoufis, Hope Knight, Gov. Kathy Hochul's nominee to be president of Empire State Development, said her agency lacks investigators to verify the claims made by applicants for incentives.
Skoufis responded: "I encourage you that maybe you should get investigators because these companies lie all the time, in my experience, to get benefits that they don't deserve."
Knight has been at the helm of the economic development authority since late October, when she was nominated by Hochul. Knight will face a Senate confirmation hearing in Albany later this month.
Skoufis pointed out he was not venting his criticism at her performance, but rather at the work that had been done during the administration of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo resigned abruptly in August amid an impeachment inquiry.
Skoufis expressed disappointment that Knight did not list any corrective actions she plans to take to bring about more accountability of the state's business incentives.
When Knight appears at the confirmation hearing, the senator suggested, "You need to acknowledge the failures of the past and make it clear to people like me and like-minded colleagues what you are going to change at ESD."
New York's challenging business climate was also discussed, with state Sen. Tom O'Mara, R-Big Flats, stating that "we're being out-competed by virtually every state in the nation," with companies being beckoned to flee to states with growing economies.
O'Mara said the state should be focused on retaining and strengthening small businesses, calling them "the backbone of the economy," while noting some of the bigger projects backed by ESD have failed to achieve expectations.
Michael Kink, executive director of Strong Economy for All, a labor-backed progressive advocacy group, said economic development subsidies in New York have spiraled into "an incredibly urgent crisis."
"Government is taking $10 billion a year and setting it on fire in the name of economic development," said Kink, arguing there has been no tracking of the financial return on the investments and jobs produced have been enormously costly.
Kink said the money could be better used to help communities by channeling the funds to housing, childcare and public education.
Meanwhile, union leaders representing workers in the film and television industries told lawmakers that the New York incentives have yielded thousands of high-paying jobs.
Thomas O'Donnell, president of Theatrical Teamsters Local 817, said: "There is an absolute explosion in the production of content. It's because of all these streaming services coming online. There is more content out there than I have ever seen in my career. And I think we have a great opportunity to capture even more work in the future."
Cuomo was a strong advocate of the tax credits for Hollywood companies. Last year, in an unusual move, the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences gave him an Emmy Award for his COVID-19 briefings.
But the academy stripped Cuomo of the award one day after he resigned and Hochul was sworn in as the new governor.
