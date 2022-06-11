Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.