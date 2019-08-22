The Town of Newfane is applying for a $1.5 million federal grant in order to chip in its share for a planned breakwall that would guard Olcott Harbor from wave action on Lake Ontario.
The proposed breakwall, estimated at $9 to $13 million, would be 600 feet long and would be placed about 1,100 to 1,200 feet from the shoreline — about 200 to 250 feet from the end of two federal piers that stand on each side of the harbor, according to town supervisor Tim Horanburg.
Horanburg said models done by an engineering firm showed the breakwall would reduce waves entering the harbor to one foot tall, creating more buildable space within the harbor. Northern areas of the harbor — constituting about half the space — cannot be built on because of the threat posed by powerful lake currents.
"Not only would it stop the wave action from coming into the harbor, it’s an economic development project," Horanburg said. "It would allow rest of the harbor to be developed.”
Horanburg said plans for an Olcott Harbor breakwall have been kicking around since the 1960s. The idea was resuscitated after the lake flooding in 2017, when the state awarded Newfane $500,000 to conduct an engineering study on the planned breakwall. The town hired WSP for $440,000 and has since selected a design.
Town officials hope to fund the project through a new state fund created for flood-ravaged communities, established in the wake of Lake Ontario hitting record high levels for the second time in three years.
In June, the state allocated $300 million to help communities harden their shorelines from future flooding, but required municipalities to contribute 15 percent of the project costs.
A state-appointed Regional Economic Development Initiative commission will review potential projects for funding.
Last week, the Newfane Town Board voted to apply for a $1.5 million Boating Infrastructure Grant, a program under the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, to cover its share of the funding.
