The recent uptick in Covid rates has caused concern among parents. This is due both to the safety of children attending school and the possibility that schools will revert to remote instruction if rates of illness continue to climb.
For the moment, districts in Niagara County appear determined to ride out the rest of the school year "in-person." Even as testing kits are being distributed to students, a pair of district superintendents in eastern Niagara County say they are pleased with the progress as far as masks and testing are concerned.
In the Newfane district, Superintendent Michael Baumann said the same mask protocols are in place now as before the Christmas break, when the omicron surge started. If a student is isolated enough in a school building, then they can take their mask off, he said.
“If there’s a point during the instruction where students are seated at their desks, separated from one another, working alone, it seems appropriate for them to let their masks down for a short period of time,” Baumann said. “But if a student is moving around the room, doing any kind of collaborative work, or moving through the hallways, the mask should be on.”
The Barker school district has in place a similar policy.
No formal policy has been implemented in either district regarding the use of N95 or KN95 masks, technically respirators, that are recommended by some public health experts in light of omicron's more contagious nature. Newfane does recommend nurses wear such masks if they’re around a student who is believed to have Covid, although this has been the district's policy since the beginning of the school year, before the omicron variant appeared.
The Newfane and Barker districts both received their batches of Covid home test kits from the state on Monday.
Baumann said he was hoping to distribute the test kits to students before they returned from the holiday break. Instead, the district is distributing test kits at the Newfane Early Childhood Center to any families who haven't received one yet.
The Barker district has been distributing test kits in a similar fashion and will host a distribution site on campus today from 5 to 7 p.m.
“We were provided one box for every student, and each box has two tests,” Barker superintendent Jacob Reimer said. “That’s the same thing across the entire county. Every district got the same, to my knowledge.”
In both the Newfane and Barker districts, staff members who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are tested weekly, the superintendents said.
Despite the increased number of Covid cases in the region, both Reimer and Bauman said student absences are rather low in their districts. The number of remote classes has also declined. Since the beginning of the school year, Reimer said, only one class in Barker had to go online, due to a significant number of students in the class having to quarantine, and that only lasted a few days.
Calls to the superintendents of the Lockport, Royalton-Hartland, Starpoint and Wilson districts regarding the post-holiday Covid outlook were not returned on Tuesday.
