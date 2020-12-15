Newfane capital project OK'd

NEWFANE — The Harrington family were together in a masked outing to the Miller Hose Volunteer Fire Company hall on Tuesday.
“I voted yes!” Andrea Harrington said before her daughter chimed in.
“I voted yes, too!” Erin Harrington said.
“We’re sports people, so we kind of have to vote yes,” Eric Harrington, the Panthers varsity soccer coach, said.
Mom, daughter and dad were in the majority as Newfane Central School voters approved a proposed $30.5 million capital project involving upgrades and renovations for all four school buildings as well as the athletic facilities at the middle school and high school.
Synthetic turf is one of the upgrades that Eric Harrington will be able to appreciate in the spring of 2024, after all the work is done by the end of 2023.
The vote count was 531 to 290 in favor of approving the capital project. The news ended a long day for voting officials including Margaret Gmerek, who held her station at her first election.
“It’s nice to see people you haven’t seen for awhile. It’s all about community,” Gmerek said.
By 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, more than 600 district residents had voted in person at the fire hall, after a noon opening of the polling site, according to Superintendent Michael Baumann.
“It’s been a pretty solid, steady turnout throughout the course of the day,” Baumann reported to the school board during its Tuesday night meeting.
All votes were hand-counted after the 8 p.m. cutoff because the voting machines couldn't be used for the election.
“The county would not allow us to use the machines,” Baumann said. “Apparently the machines have to be quarantined after the presidential election for so long in case they need to recount.”
On top of a 1,000-fan set of bleachers, a press box, the synthetic turf that will be used by the district's soccer, football, baseball, lacrosse and field hockey teams, plus better lighting, a new sound system and a concession stand, the capital project also covers less exciting improvements such as roofing on each school building, security enhancements for their entranceways, parking lot and bus loop repaving, and updating of the middle school auditorium.
The project was heavily promoted with mailed flyers that explained some of the updates that could be accomplished – without a tax increase.
Through a three-fold situation put forth by school officials — in which the district put $7 million in a capital reserve fund, the state agrees to pick up 87% of the tab through building aid, and an old capital debt will be retired — residents appear to have been convinced to cast their votes in favor of the project.
“Very exciting time for Newfane,” Baumann said. “It’s nice to know the community shared our passion of doing right by the kids.”
