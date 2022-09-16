The Newfane Alumni Association and Newfane Central School District have announced their initial Distinguished Alumni and Sports Hall of Fame inductees.
The Distinguished Alumni Award was created to honor outstanding graduates who have distinguished themselves in their chosen career, through community service, or otherwise have significantly affected the lives of others.
The 2022 Distinguished Alumni are:
— Tom Beilein, class of 1964, Vietnam veteran, law enforcement officer and past Niagara County Sheriff.
— Brian Hamluk, class of 1994, vice president of student life at the University of Buffalo.
— Paul Hobbs, class of 1971, viticulture and enology, Paul Hobbs Wines.
— Dr. Rebecca Liddell Huppi, class of 1984, biologist, AIDS clinical program director, National Institutes of Health.
— Jean Greig Roberts, class of 1971, pianist, organist and choral director.
— Susie Zafrano, class of 1986, special education teacher, Special Olympics.
The Athletic Hall of Fame was created to recognize outstanding individual athletes, long-tenured coaches, teams that achieved at the highest level, and those who have made important and valuable contributions to Newfane athletics in other capacities.
The 2022 Sports Hall of Fame inductees are:
— Ryan Needle, wrestling, Niagara-Orleans League most wins (240), Section VI Champion (2000 through 2003), New York State Champion (2001 through 2002).
— Dick Lang, coached Newfane wrestling for 19 years (1988-2007), Section 6 Wrestling Hall of Fame member.
— Joe Grzybowski, coached girls’ basketball to multiple Section VI Class B championships (1984, '85, '87, '89 and '90), and his 1989 team appeared in the Final Four state tournament.
— Brianna Steel, New York State outdoor pentathlon champion (2005 and '07), received All Western New York Good Sport Award (2006 and '07).
— Nickolas Casalinuovo, football and baseball, leading rusher for the first four years of Newfane 11-man football, signed with the NY Mets in 1962 and played for Auburn in the New York-Penn League.
— Kimberly Wood Mattina, track and field, still holds school records in the 400m and 800m run, finished second in the 1983 New York State Cross-Country Class B championships.
— Marty Horanburg, contributor, known as the “Voice of the Panthers,” participated in boosters and supervised athletic events for more than 40 years.
The inductees will be honored this Fall during Homecoming Week with the Distinguished Alumni Award Ceremony on October 20, Athletic Hall of Fame Dinner on October 21, and recognition of the inductees on October 22 at the Homecoming Football game.
