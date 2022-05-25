The Newfane Town Board unanimously approved a resolution at its Wednesday meeting to codify rules on how public speaking conduct must be observed during its meetings. Town Supervisor John Syracuse said that the town board had no policy on public speaking conduct prior to this, and that it needed one to be compliant with New York State law.
“What we’re doing is codifying public speaking rules that allow public comment periods,” Syracuse said.
The rules in accordance with the resolution state that public comment periods during town meetings open at the end of meetings when the supervisor or chairperson calls for it. Speakers must raise their hand before speaking, must indicate their name and address, will only be given three minutes to speak, and their questions will only be directed to the board. Obscene, foul, or slanderous language is forbidden during this period, along with outbursts, large objects, or recording devices that are disruptive to the meeting. Violations of this can result in security removing that person from the meeting.
The board has been discussing this resolution over the past two months during work sessions. Syracuse said that the policy is not meant to hinder free speech at town meetings, and that it should help expand participation, by making sure everyone has an appropriate amount of time to speak.
“We’re allowing the free flow of communication between residents and elected officials by allowing comment on the agenda items themselves,” Syracuse said. “and in addition to that we’re also holding a public comment period where people can address concerns to the town board.”
The resolution No #20-2022 is able to be read on the Newfane town website.
