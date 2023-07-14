A husband and wife are combining their skills and experiences to help local businesses navigate their digital storefronts.
Newfane residents Kate Corcoran and her husband, Jeff, took their backgrounds in small businesses and website design respectively to create their company, Mom and Pop Web Stuff. Their company focuses on creating and/or assisting with the maintenance of websites specifically for Niagara County businesses.
Kate said that it was a mixture of frequently patronizing small businesses and her mother owning her own barbershop in her native Horseheads that inspired her to initially pursue the idea.
“We love going to small towns and their main streets,” she said.
One trend that she found when she would look up their businesses online or talk to owners, is that several of them either didn’t have a website or the sites they had weren’t easily accessible.
“I was off social media for three and a half years and I was frustrated that I couldn’t find anything about the businesses online besides some social media pages,” she said.
Since Jeff had approximately two decades of experience in web design and software, they felt like they could help solve these web issues for small businesses.
When he was laid off from his job building software for the Bible study platform, FaithLife last year, they decided to move forward in starting the business that October.
Their original focus, Kate said, was to cater toward businesses that provided services such as plumbers and painters.
“I wanted to target those who might not have the time to sit down and do their own website,” she said.
However, they soon realized that several different types of businesses, ranging from biker bars to coffee shops, could utilize their services and they began to expand their focus.
“There’s more farmers and more of a rural flavor of people (in Niagara County),” Jeff added.
Since last October, they have worked with over two dozen businesses in the county. They hope that in addition to providing web assistance to businesses that is cost effective, they hope to bring local, small businesses closer together.
“It’s community, not competition,” Kate said.
In the future, Kate and Jeff are looking to take the mission of helping small businesses further by creating a non-profit group and want to establish a total of three businesses that can be passed down on to each of their three sons.
