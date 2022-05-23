The Newfane Zoning Board held a public hearing on Monday to continue addressing the zoning dilemma involving the Drake Settlement Road property of Patrick Dannebrock. The meeting involved readdressing Town Building Inspector Michael Klock’s interpretation of the town's solar law, in that the term “parcel” should be defined as the whole property. The board decided in favor of recognizing Klock's original definition.
Klock said that the rehearing was being held in the first place due to confusion from a previous meeting about whether an area variance was needed.
“There was confusion on the previous meeting agenda, because the interpretation was on it, but also a potential if the board ruled against my interpretation, then we were going to move right into an area variance,” Klock said after the meeting.
Dannebrock would now be able to move on to a site plan review with the Newfane Planning Board.
“I’m happy that the town went through the motions to make a good decision,” said Keith Hetrick, the father-in-law of Dannebrock.
Dannebrock is looking to construct a five megawatt solar array on his property, which is about 60-acres but can’t due to 85% of his property being classified as prime farmland. The town's solar law forbids the construction of arrays on any land that has 50% or more prime farmland, or farmland of statewide importance. In prior meetings, it was argued by Dannebrocks party that the soil on the property isn’t of a good enough quality to be classified as prime farmland.
