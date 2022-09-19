NEWFANE — Newfane Town Board members are discussing the creation of a law to address right-of-way obstructions on town roads and sidewalks.
The issues was brought up by the board during a town work session this past week.
The potential law is still in its drafting phase by Town Attorney James Sansone. It is intended to prevent the unlawful blocking of traffic on roads and sidewalks by persons and companies. The method on how this would be done would be through escalating fees for repeat offenses.
The fees discussed at the meeting would be $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second violation, and $300 for each violation that would follow, though these amounts and the policy itself haven’t formally been decided yet.
Throughout the discussion, it was mentioned by board members that there were particular recurring incidents in the town that this law is partially intended to address.
“We asked an establishment to cease and desist placing bands in the street,” said Newfane Supervisor John Syracuse. “That was adhered to in a positive manner, however it then moved to obstructing the sidewalk, and residents, businesses, and tourists made complaints about it.”
Syracuse then said that attempts to address this were made more difficult, even when the town attempted to involve law enforcement.
“We’ve sent cease and desist orders, and directed our town attorney to do so. Unfortunately our attorney was met with an unsavory conversation,” Syracuse said. “We talked with the sheriff, but there really is no local law for them to enforce. Unfortunately it becomes necessary that we would have to put something out there that would allow for the authorities to step in.”
Syracuse emphasized that the town has safety policies that must be observed by everyone.
“This isn’t a target against anyone,” Syracuse said. “It’s a general public safety rule that we shouldn’t have anyone obstructing the safe movement of vehicles or pedestrians.”
Members of the town board were asked to name the individual or individuals responsible for the obstructions, and Syracuse and board members Troy Barnes and Susan Neidlinger all declined to comment. Board members Laura Rutland and Richard Coleman couldn’t be reached to comment.
Newfane Attorney James Sansone was asked to explain the potential law in greater detail, and about what prompted exploration of a local law, but said that it was too early to discuss openly, as some parts might be changed later.
“I’m not sure yet if it’s going to be finalized by the board,” said Sansone. “It’s too early to discuss if the board hasn’t discussed a formal version.”
Syracuse noted during the work session that the town doesn’t have a law allowing for the issuance of permits to set up on sidewalk.
“If someone has the forethought to come in and ask us, then we allow that,” Syracuse said, “but there’s no actual permitting process on the books.”
The draft law would add a permit process for occupying sidewalk, he said.
Syracuse said however that the final draft of such a law could be completed and ready to review within the next few months.
