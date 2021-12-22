Newfane district breaks early due to staff shortage

The Newfane school district is closing for winter break a day early. A district email put out early Wednesday by Superintendent Michael Baumann stated that due to a Covid-related staffing shortage, opening schools on Thursday wouldn’t have been advisable.
The shortage largely involved a lack of cleaning and support staff who can keep the school clean and help prevent further infections.
“One of the big things in this pandemic era is being able to ensure that there is cleaning of frequently touched surfaces, door knobs, and railings throughout the day,” Baumann said.
Baumann specified that the staff shortage was likely temporary due to the latest Covid surge and quarantines occurring at the same time as other staff members are taking scheduled vacations. He’s not expecting the shortage to persist after the holiday break and said the plan at this point is to reopen the schools on Jan. 3.
District facilities such as the aquatics and fitness centers will remain open for community activities, Baumann said. The the number of staff members on hand is sufficient to keep those facilities clean and maintained.
“If we keep the fitness center open for the community, then I only need one cleaner to unlock the doors and clean things at the end of the day, as opposed to six or seven people to keep the entire high school clean when the kids are there,” he said.
Within the past month or so, the Covid infection rate rose sharply across New York, triggering a statewide masking mandate. The infection rate and instances of quarantine due to exposure have increased slightly in the Newfane district during that period, according to Baumann.
“Throughout the course of the early part of the school year, maybe we’ve had four kids out with Covid at any given time. Rates now are a bit more than we’ve seen,” he said. “We also have a whole bunch of kids and adults who’ve been quarantined by Niagara County because of close contact exposure.”
Newfane is the only school district in Niagara County that has Covid-related building closures in effect currently, according to Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton.
He hastened to add that best defense against the virus is vaccination — and booster shots for those who already were vaccinated.
“We’re telling people who have not been vaccinated that the risk that they may be putting themselves and others in is increasing with the newer strains of Covid,” Stapleton said, “not just for them, but for the people around them, especially during the holidays.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.