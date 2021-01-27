The Newfane school board is considering a proposal by the district’s interim business administrator to reorganize what the state comptroller’s office says is a problematic reserve fund.
An existing employee benefit accrued liability reserve fund currently contains $12.6 million and the comptroller’s office, in a recent audit report, determined the fund is too full and improperly restricted as well.
The fund, fed from money raised by the district and not spent in previous years, was established to cover possible health care costs for retired teachers in the event the school district is shut down. Retired teachers’ healthcare benefits are covered for a period of years per the district’s contract with teachers.
Interim business administrator Mark Whyle has suggested moving some of the money out of established employee benefit funds into new funds. Those moves require approval of the school board.
Whyle proposed creating a teachers’ retirement reserve and transferring $200,000 from the main employee benefit fund into this new reserve.
“Up until just last year the reserve for the retirement system was purely for the Employees’ Retirement System. There was not a reserve for the Teachers’ Retirement System,” Whyle said. “Over the years that retirement system has grown, and it (the ERS fund) has got enough money to cover two full annual payments, so that seems to be very healthy. Meanwhile the Teacher’s Retirement Reserve doesn’t have a balance in it, so we’re looking to right side that.”
In addition, Whyle proposed creation of a worker’s compensation reserve, and the transfer of $200,000 to it from the district’s unemployment insurance reserve.
He further suggested transferring $700,000 out of the main employee benefit fund to count as revenue in the 2021-2022 budget.
Whyle cautioned against exhausting the main benefit fund too quickly, and laid out a plan that he said would use the money accrued but not create a gap in spending when the fund runs dry.
“You cannot take such large chunks of money and spread them into the revenue stream without creating a gap that you will not be able to adhere to down the road,” he said. “I think if we demonstrate that we have a plan, and we’re acting on it, then we’re pretty confident that (the state comptroller) would say, ‘OK, fair enough.’”
