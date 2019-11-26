Newfane district officials respond to threat at high school

Newfane Central School District administrators have identified the student who left a threatening note on a desk at the high school on Monday, said Superintendent Michael Baumann. The note threatened against the high school on Tuesday.
In response, the district notified parents and requested additional security from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, which stationed seven deputies outside the high school Tuesday, according to Superintendent Michael Baumann.
Baumann said the sheriff's office will decide whether to bring criminal charges against the student.
“We’re eternally grateful to sheriff’s department for their assistance," Baumann said.
