Long-time Newfane Central School District employee Thomas Adams, currently the middle school principal, will be leaving the district to become the Hamburg Middle School principal, Newfane Superintendent Michael Baumann announced on Monday.
The Newfane school board is being asked to accept Adam's resignation at its Tuesday meeting.
Baumann said the district will hold a forum on July 16 at Newfane Early Childhood Center, 6048 Godfrey Road (Room 129), from 6 to 7 p.m. He would like to ideally have someone in place for the new school year, but noted that might not be realistic. A more realistic goal, he said, would be to have a new principal in place by Oct. 1.
The district has held similar forums while filling vacancies like that of the Elementary School principal.
Adams has been an employee in the district for many years, according to Baumann. He started off as a teacher in the middle school, he added.
Baumann added that Adams, "will be missed, no doubt about it."
"Tom has been a great leader for us. A real help in terms of mentoring new administrators that have come aboard," Baumann said.
