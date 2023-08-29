The Town of Newfane is in the process of drafting a new local law to bolster its code enforcement efforts.
Town attorney Jim Sansone is putting together the first draft of the local law to establish constable positions within the town. Constables are also known as “peace officers.”
The main duty of the constables would be to assist enforcement of local codes and ordinances, according to Sansone.
“They’re different than police officers. Their purpose is not to do criminal enforcement, but civil enforcement with things such as parking and crowd control,” he said.
The constable positions would be filled by the town’s current dog control officers, Jeff Newman, Richard Smith and Kenneth Nerber. The three officers would share code enforcement duties with town building inspector Mike Klock.
Sansone said the town saw a need to enhance its code enforcement presence in light of several codes they are “correcting, amending and expanding,” including a new law regulating short-term rentals that the town board approved in May.
“We’d have a means to enforce these ordinances and things we’re passing. We need boots on the ground to do this,” Sansone said.
Town board member Sue Neidlinger said the skills and knowledge that the dog control officers already possess would greatly assist in enforcement of town codes.
“I know they have training and they’re already in law enforcement in some way,” Neidlinger said. “Those guys are trained to go into those kind of those situations.”
While the constables would also have the authority to serve as town court officers, Sansone said there is no plan to have the current dog control officers serve in that capacity.
“As it stands, we don’t need more (court officers) right now,” he said.
Sansone added that there will most likely be several tweaks to the draft law over the next few months and the town board won’t vote on it until late fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.