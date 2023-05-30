The Newfane Town Board has approved of a new local law to regulate short-term rentals.
Owners of these properties will be required to apply for a permit from the town that will cost $250 per year. They will also be subject to a house inspection by the town’s building inspector in order to operate, according to town attorney Jim Sansone.
Since there was no law previously in place to address or accommodate the roughly 40 short-term rental establishments located in Newfane, they were technically illegal.
The law also addresses the zoning aspects of these properties, since many of them are located in residential areas.
“A lot of properties were in zones that they weren’t allowed in,” Supervisor John Syracuse said. “We’re trying to make that right.”
The new law also applies to bed and breakfast establishments.
The vote on the law by the board was not a unanimous, however. Board member Sue Neidlinger was the only one to vote against the establishment of the law.
While Neidlinger agreed with most of the law, she said it didn’t go far enough.
Neidlinger specifically wanted to see a limit on the number of short-term rental establishments allowed in the town.
She said having no limit could have a negative impact on things such as affordable housing and local businesses in the town.
“All of those houses don’t have people in them that are using local businesses. They’re not using your local hardware store or hairdresser,” Neidlinger said.
She added that the cap could have given the town more flexibility in regulating short-term rentals.
“I just wanted to see a cap put on until we got a good feel for what ramifications they are going to have on our small community. If there were no ramifications, we could always lift the cap.”
Some Airbnb owners feel that the law goes a little too far.
Mike Pettitt, a Lockport resident, owns two Airbnb properties in Olcott. He said that he feels this law is unnecessary because of regulations he previously has complied with from entities such as Airbnb or Niagara County.
He added that short-term rentals should fall in the same classification as other rental properties.
“Any of my guests could report me if there was a violation,” Pettitt said, “It should be no different than apartments or anything like that.”
Mike Ritenour is an owner an Airbnb property in Burt. He said that he understands both sides of the issue.
“I’m in favor of maintaining the health and safety aspect of the short-term rental market,” Ritenour said. “I’m not in favor of or permit fees and other burdens.”
Sansone said that they have gone through all the necessary steps at the town and county level to approve the law. It will go into effect immediately once it is received by the New York Secretary of State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.