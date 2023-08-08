Most people know at least one person who saves any item that they come across. No matter if it’s an antique, trinket or an object with sentimental value, they hold on to it forever, just in case.
And sometimes, these things get passed down from one generation to the next.
For Newfane native Don Moulden, that person in his life is his mother, Hazel.
“My mom has always been an avid garage sale person. She never throws anything away,” he said.
Ever since Hazel and her husband Gary moved to their home on McKee Road in 1964, she rounded up all manner of items that she had collected and put them in her summertime garage sales.
While those sales have largely ended in recent years, the collecting never did.
“For so many years, she put everything down in the basement, and then every year she’d bring it up for her garage sale, back and forth. It got to the point where she couldn’t bring it back and forth anymore, so it just kept piling down in the basement,” Don said.
With Hazel’s 86th birthday coming up on Saturday, she decided to hold one last garage sale at her house.
“She wanted one last garage sale, so we’re bringing everything up from way back,” Don said.
While clearing the basement recently, Don uncovered a surprise in a few long-forgotten bins: Stacks of Lockport newspapers, including copies of the Lockport Daily Journal dating as far back as 1898. The papers are fragile — they’ll tear easily with even light handling — but the words on them are still quite legible.
At first, Don said, he almost didn’t believe they were really from the late 19th century.
“When I found the first one I thought maybe this is a joke, like a reprint or something like that,” he said.
Hazel had no recollection of the newspapers being in her basement all this time.
“I forgot they were even down there,” she said.
She suspects that the oldest papers belonged to her mother and grandmother, who similarly collected all manner of stuff.
While the papers aren’t worth much materially, they serve as a sort of window into Lockport in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
The front pages of the 1898 editions, which cost a whopping 2 cents, look quite different compared to modern newspapers. Images were rarely featured; instead they contain about a dozen or so blocks of stories, both international and local in nature. The headlines are very abbreviated, usually not exceeding more than 2 words.
One of the most historic headlines in the Jan. 3, 1899 edition of the Lockport Daily Journal reads simply, in all capital letters, “Inaugurated”. The story underneath is a first-hand report of the swearing-in ceremony for then-new governor of New York, Theodore Roosevelt.
“The thermometer in the early morning registered 9 degrees below zero, but it seemed to have no effect upon the crowds of sightseers that as early as 8 o’clock began to gather in the vicinity of the Capitol…,” the un-bylined article reads.
Another eye-catching Lockport Daily Journal headline, “Under Arrest,” teases the story of the arrest and arraignment of Niagara County Treasurer John C. Lammerts, who pleaded not guilty to a charge of misappropriating funds in the year 1898.
Hazel’s papers from the 1940s and 1960s, copies of the Union-Sun & Journal and a stray Meadville (Pa.) Evening Republican, carry on-the-ground reporting about World War II battles and the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.
Recognizing their potential historical value, Don said the papers most likely won’t be included in his mom’s garage sale this weekend, but they would like to donate the papers to a place that can take proper care of them.
