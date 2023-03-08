The Newfane Town Board is considering enacting a local law to regulate short-term rental housing, known to many as Airbnbs. The gist is to get a handle on the vacation rental housing market and the rights of such property owners and their neighbors.
Currently there’s no local law on the books addressing short-term rentals, which means that technically they’re prohibited in the town, according to town board member Troy Barnes. The proposed law provides a blueprint for those who want to offer the service, he said.
“This law advises existing short term rentals and addresses how people can pursue it, but it also puts each through the planning board and a public hearing where the neighbors can speak,” Barnes said.
In recent months the town board has been trying to find a way to manage an estimated 40 or so existing short term rentals, many of which have been operating under the guise of bed and breakfast establishments.
There’s a difference between the two, town Building Inspector Mike Klock said, because usually a bed-and-breakfast is an owner-occupied residence.
The proposed law treats short-term rentals like any other non-owner-occupied rental property in the town, while acknowledging the “tenants” are much more transient, he said.
“It’s a public safety issue, too, with parking for instance,” Klock added. “Many of these streets are narrow and an influx of cars parking on the street might stop emergency vehicles from arriving at a call.”
A final draft of the proposed local law will be presented to the town board at its March 22 business meeting, according to town attorney Jim Sansone. The board actively solicited residents’ feedback on the topic in recent months and was rewarded with good turnout to meetings, he added.
“We’ve had a lot of the public’s participation in this. We advertised our work sessions and they’ve attended,” Sansone said. “We’ll probably have more when we schedule a public hearing and if we need multiple public hearings, we will.”
Klock noted the draft law needs approval from the Niagara County Planning Board, and the state, before it can be enacted.
