A Newfane girl is looking to start a tradition of helping out local chemotherapy patients. Ten-year-old Sophie Enderton of Newfane sent out gift bags in December to chemotherapy patients at Roswell Park, and is planning on giving out more bags twice a year.
“My grandpa had chemo, and I was thinking about the other patients that had chemo that weren’t so lucky to go back and forth from home like my grandpa was,” explained Sophie, “so I made gift bags for the people that get to go home once in a while and for the people who have to stay there, so that they can have some entertainment.”
Sophie’s grandfather Terry, was a patient at Roswell Park, but unfortunately passed away in December. On top of sending gift bags to chemotherapy patients at Roswell Park every holiday season, Sophie also wants to send them out in March as a way of honoring her grandfather’s birthday.
The bags that Sophie has put together contain hand-knit blankets, cozy socks, snacks, tea, mugs, cup-a-soup, chapstick, playing cards and puzzle books. The next time she does this, she’s also looking to put in gift cards, and handwritten “get-well” cards. She said that these are items that her grandfather liked to receive, but also looked around on the internet for ideas.
“My mom helped her shop for them,” said Sophie’s mother, Jillian Enderton. “and she looked around on Pinterest for things that would be good for chemo patients to keep them entertained and comfortable.”
Sophie wanted the donations to have thought behind them, instead of just giving anything she had laying around that she didn’t need.
“It’s better than putting all my old stuff in a garbage bag and giving it to people,” Sophie said.
After the gift bags had been stocked, Jillian dropped them off at Roswell Park. Jillian is proud of the initiative that her daughter took in planning out a charitable project like this.
“She likes to give back,” said Jillian. “but this is the first time she’s really spearheaded something on her own.”
Sophie is being aided by other members of her family with this project, and has also had money sent to her by friends and former teachers to pay for gifts for the bags. She’s looking forward to this being a biannual tradition of making things a little easier for those battling cancer.
