NEWFANE — The Newfane Golden Agers celebrated the birthdays of several of its members who have lived to be 90 and older. These parties are held every fourth Thursday in October by the organization as a way of celebrating its oldest members.
Two individuals in particular were celebrated at the party, held at the at the Olcott Volunteer Fire Company, Shirley Fox, who turned 100 years old, and John Lobczowski, who turned 93 years old. The event was catered by Johnston’s Restaurant, and each person celebrating their birthday was also given their own cake.
Fox remarked that even at 100, she’s still going strong and ready for what’s next.
“Let it keep going on, and I’ll do what I have to do,” she said.
Lobczowski said that the secret to being able to live as long as he has is to make wise decisions.
“You’ve got to live good, and watch what you do,” Lobczowski said. “You’ve always got to look ahead with yourself so you don’t make mistakes.”
Organization President Marsha Murrell, who also happens to be the youngest member at 64, said that helping to organize parties like these is always important to her. She affectionately refers to all the older members of the organization as “her kids.”
“I love what I’m doing,” Murrell said. “I call them my kids, even though I’m the youngest one in the bunch.”
The Newfane Golden Agers usually goes about hosting events to help give its members a chance to get out and socialize. Murrell said that they have several other events planned for the remainder of the year, such as a Thanksgiving party with doughnuts and cider, and a holiday gift exchange in December.
“It’s a fun time,” Murrell said. “We have music in the morning, activities in the afternoon. A clown might come in to make balloon animals. A storyteller might come in to tell stories. We had people come from Old-Fort-Niagara, who showed us all their artifacts. Last Thursday we went to the Medina Railroad Museum, and went on a train ride to look at the Fall foliage.”
Several other members also had their birthdays celebrated at the party like Heinz Markert who turned 92 this year. Markert credited his secret to long life being regular exercise.
“I feel excellent,” Markert said. “I’m walking two miles everyday, and I cut the grass with a push lawnmower, and help my neighbors if they can’t do it.”
Also in attendance was Phyllis Simone who just tuned 90. While not technically a member of the Newfane Golden Agers, Simone was being celebrated as an honorary member due to her providing the singing entertainment at many of their events. Simone’s advice for living to 90 was a little more blunt.
“Don’t get married, and don’t have kids.” Simone said. Simone’s been singing since she was five, and her favorite song is a selection from the musical “Godspell.”
“I would have to say that ‘Day-by-Day’ is my favorite,” Simone said. “And that’s how I live. Day-by-day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.