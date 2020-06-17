NEWFANE — Nathan Moran is humble about his accomplishments. Graduating sixth in his class, active in cross country, Moran was only at Newfane High School since junior year, the rest of his education being taught at home.
But what Moran stands out for, and what he intends to study at Yale, is the universal language of music.
“I was definitely more advanced in some subjects, like math especially,” Moran said of his transition to a public school. “Mostly, I wanted to make the transition to high school, because first of all, I wanted to join cross country, which I did, my junior and senior year.”
“And, I’m a musician, I play piano and I wanted to have some the opportunities that public school kids had,” he said.
Of these opportunities was the asset of actually being a part of a band, and the chance to try out for All-State and All-County music competitions. Even before entering public school, Moran was earning opportunities like attending NYSSSA (New York State Summer School of the Arts).
“That was the program I auditioned for the summer going into my junior year,” Moran said. “I’m going to be honest, I didn’t really have a firm grasp on what it was until I auditioned. I didn’t know that I would be the only piano player there.”
Since going to Newfane, Moran has achieved the landmark of playing All-Conference, a statewide orchestra that includes students from Long Island to Niagara County, for jazz. The following summer he was back at NYSSSA and performed a solo piece for Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.”
Even so, it’s not everybody that excels in athletics – or music – and is has a strong GPA, who is then invited to Yale to study. Mike Moran, Nathan’s father said he thinks the reason he was chosen was because Nathan was active in all these areas.
“I think Yale was looking for kids like Nathan,” he said. “Nathan didn’t put a picture of Yale on his wall and be like, ‘That’s all I want, that’s what I’m doing all this for.’ He did it for himself, and I think Yale noticed and that’s why he was accepted.”
For Nathan’s part, he’s excited about this next step in life. In five year’s time he expects to be ready for life as a professional musician.
“I want to be a composer,” he said. “Actually, I’ve been composing for eight years, maybe, now. I have a job where I work for a publishing company that my aunt runs. It’s like, books on video where the intent is to help children learn how to read better. I write the background music.”
