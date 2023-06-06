Newfane Central School District officially has a new leader in place.
Lisa Krueger was appointed superintendent, effective July 1, by the school board on Tuesday night.
A graduate of the Newfane High School class of 1994, Krueger said being the superintendent gives her an opportunity to give back to the school community that helped shape her.
“This is truly a beautiful full-circle moment in my career to be able to come back to my hometown and lead the school community,” she said.
Krueger is returning home from the Orchard Park school district, where she worked for 19 years as an elementary school principal and assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. She entered the education field as an elementary level teacher in the Lancaster district.
“I’m still an educator at heart, but I wanted to have a greater impact on education and on a school community,” she said.
When she learned of the open superintendent position, Krueger said she decided that her ties to Newfane made it a good fit.
“There were other superintendent opportunities that had developed in Niagara County, and none of them really spoke to me or resonated the way Newfane did,” she said.
After a months-long process of interviews with the board of education and stakeholder groups, Krueger said she felt “a mix of emotions” when she received the call from school board president Santo Tomasine.
When Krueger assumes her new post, she will be looking to build off the foundations laid by retiring superintendent Michael Baumann over the past eight years.
“I feel like I’m really inheriting a gem,” she said, “and I’m excited to be able to take Newfane forward in the next chapter of leadership here where we can really focus on academic excellence.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.