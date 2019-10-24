NEWFANE — The KeyBank branch in town is being closed to walk-in customers again as of 3 p.m. Friday, a company spokesman confirmed.
Earlier this year, the branch office was closed to address an air quality issue caused by mold.
The latest closure is related to the same air quality issue, KeyBank's Matthew Pitts, regional communications manager for Northeast Ohio, Western and Central New York, said Thursday.
"KeyBank has decided to close our facility located at 2700 Main Street in Newfane due to ongoing concerns and out of an abundance of caution. The health and safety of our employees and clients is our top priority and will dictate our next steps," Pitts wrote in an email.
Asked whether the branch is being closed permanently, Pitts said, "Our focus now is on communicating our next steps to our clients directly."
At this time, the drive-up ATM at the branch will remain open.
Other nearby KeyBank locations are 150 Main St, Lockport, and 2547 Youngstown-Lockport Road, Ransomville.
Digital and mobile banking applications are available for customers, Pitts said.
