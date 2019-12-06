A KeyBank spokesperson announced Friday that the Newfane KeyBank branch will be closing permanently.
“Recently, KeyBank notified employees and clients of the temporary closure of KeyBank’s Newfane branch, located at 2700 Main St. in Newfane. In evaluating the situation, we have informed our clients that we have decided to close this branch permanently," Matthew Pitts, KeyBank's regional communications manager for Northeast Ohio, Western and Central New York wrote. "Accounts will be automatically transferred to the City of Lockport Branch at 150 Main St., Lockport. At this time, the standalone KeyBank drive-up ATM located in the parking lot of 2700 Main St. in Newfane will remain in service."
Pitts thanked the "clients" for their patience and understanding as the company has worked through the process.
Earlier this year, the branch office was closed to address an air quality issue caused by mold, and this closing was related to the same air quality issue.
At the end of October, Pitts had announced the branch would be closing, but it was unclear if the closing was temporary again or permanently.
