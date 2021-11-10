The Town of Newfane is now accepting applications for its Hometown Hero banner program to honor veterans for their military service with a street side banner and photo.
“It’s an excellent way to recognize the sacrifice and service of the members of our community who served or presently serve in the U.S. military,” town Supervisor Tim Horanburg said.
The banners are similar to those already displayed in neighboring communities including Hartland, Somerset, Middleport and Medina. They include a service member's name, photograph, indication of military branch and years of service. Beginning in May 2022, they'll be displayed along the main routes in the town from Memorial Day through the fall each year.
Banners may be purchased by friends or families of veterans, community organizations and businesses. Each banner costs $190; that covers the cost of the banner, installation, winter storage and a companion booklet featuring Newfane's veterans.
The town is partnering with Newfane American Legion to provide the opportunity to purchase both a banner and a memorial brick that will be placed in Veteran's Park.
First-round applications will be accepted through the end of January.
For more information and an application, go to www.townofnewfane.com or visit Newfane Town Hall.
