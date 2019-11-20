NEWFANE — The annual Holiday Light Up parade and celebration will take place on Dec. 6.
Organizations and clubs are invited to enter the nighttime parade and compete for cash prizes in several categories. All entries must be registered ahead of time and must be decorated with lights. For more information, call Paul Leader at 471-0382.
Alongside the parade, during which Santa will arrive in town, Light Up features the Candy Cane Lane craft show at Newfane United Methodist Church (4 to 8 p.m.), Snowflake Village activity area and craft show at Newfane Community Center, and the Living Nativity presented by Grace Bible Church.
Hot chocolate and cookies are offered to all. The celebration is sponsored by Newfane Business Association, Newfane Lions Club, Miller Hose Fire Company, Ontario Shore Federal Credit Union and the Town of Newfane.
