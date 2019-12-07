The Newfane Central School District is looking for community members who may be interesting in volunteering to review the district’s fiscal operations.
The Audit Committee is an advisory committee that includes resident volunteers who help to provide the Board of Education with oversight of the internal financial operations of the district. Its main role is to work with the Board of Education in appointing an external auditor for the district and to work with that firm to review fiscal operations. The Audit Committee is also responsible for reviewing the annual audit report and developing and implementing any corrective action plans that result from that report.
The Audit Committee will meet at least quarterly during the school year, but may meet more frequently if necessary.
Audit Committee members should have some basic knowledge in accounting, auditing, financial reporting and finance; Audit Committee members may not be employees of the district, or a close or immediate family member of an employee of the district or anyone having a material interest in the district (service provider, contractor, board member etc.). Anyone who currently provides, or within the past two years has provided, any goods or services to the district is also prohibited from serving as an Audit Committee member.
Additional information regarding the functioning and role of the Audit Committee can be found at www.newfane.wnyric.org.
Anyone who would like to serve on the committee is asked to submit a letter of interest by Dec. 20 to Bernadette Seymour, Board of Education clerk at 6273 Charlotteville Road, Newfane, New York 14108.
