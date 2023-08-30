WILSON — A Newfane man was arrested after crashing a pickup into the side of a barn Tuesday evening.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Joseph Crosby, 36, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.
Personnel from South Wilson Volunteer Fire Company and the sheriff’s office responded to 4075 Chestnut Road about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and found one wall of the barn was damaged. The sheriff’s office said Crosby veered off the road and drove his Ford F-250 into the side of the structure. Livestock were inside the barn at the time and none were injured.
Crosby was held for centralized arraignment at the Niagara County jail.
— By US&J reporter Thomas Tedesco
