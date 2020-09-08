A Newfane man has been sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty to running over his ex-wife near a River Road trailer park in Wheatfield.
Shane Hescox, 40, received the jail term for his Dec. 11 guilty plea to a single count of attempted second-degree assault. A grand jury indictment had previously charged him with second-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment.
Hescox was also fined $325. Niagara County prosecutors said Hexcox's victim agreed to both the plea and the "sentencing commitment" in connection with the May 17, 2019 incident.
After the alleged attack, Hescox fled to Rochester, prompting Crime Stoppers of Buffalo to post a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.
Tips submitted to Crime Stoppers led Niagara County Sheriff's deputies and the U.S. Marshals Felony Fugitive Task Force to a Bowman Street residence in Rochester, where they apprehended Hescox on May 20, 2019.
Sheriff's investigators said Hescox struck his ex-wife, 37, multiple times with a pickup. The woman was hospitalized with serious injuries as a result of the incident.
At the time of his arrest, Hescox was also being sought on a warrant for a vehicle theft in Niagara Falls.
In April 2016, Hescox was arrested on a felony animal cruelty charge by Niagara Falls Police and SPCA of Niagara investigators. He was taken into custody after an investigator lured him to a Pine Avenue doughnut shop by telling him she wanted to talk about a cruelty incident.
The investigator said she was looking into a call from a Rhode Island Avenue resident who complained that his cat had been abused. The victim said he had an argument with Hescox and then watched him go outside, to the side of his house, and "kick something."
The animal owner said he witnessed Hescox repeatedly kicking what he later discovered was his cat Misty. He said he watched Hescox assault the animal on a live feed from security cameras on the outside of his home.
Police said Misty had the right side of her face "smashed in" and suffered a broken jaw and several missing teeth.
The cat was treated at the Gerber Small Animal Hospital and then returned to her owner.
