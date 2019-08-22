NEWFANE — After a unanimous vote by the school board this week, Newfane Middle School has a new principal.
Mark Przybysz, currently the principal of Eden High School, will begin his new assignment Monday. His salary is $96,900.
Przybysz, a resident of Cheektowaga, said he is "super excited" to be a part of the Newfane community.
"I'm really excited to see how I can continue and improve on what is working and look for areas to really grow the solid standing of this school," he said.
Przybysz said he decided to apply for the Newfane post because he loves working in rural areas and his passion has always been working with children at the middle school level.
He said his goal is to help ensure the transition of technology and make sure that middle school teachers are comfortable using the new computers and technology that the district is acquiring with Smart Schools Bond Act funds.
Przybysz began his career in education teaching mathematics at the seventh- to 12th-grade levels and did that for almost 13 years, while coaching wrestling, football and baseball as well. He was an assistant principal at Pioneer High School for almost five years, then he was appointed the principal and secondary curriculum coordinator at Eden High School about two years ago.
At Newfane Middle School, Przybysz succeeds Thomas Adams, who was appointed principal of Hamburg Middle School in July.
Thirty-two individuals applied for the middle school post, according to a letter sent to staff by district Superintendent Michael Baumann in late July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.