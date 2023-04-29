A couple weeks ago, I found myself walking down Main Street in Newfane.
As a musician, Newfane Music caught my attention.
Being the new guy in town, I figured I would introduce and familiarize myself with the communities of eastern Niagara County.
When I walked in, I saw a familiar face that I had not actually met before.
Eric Koch, the former owner of the music store and a WLVL-AM radio personality, was watching over the store and giving a lesson. He recognized my name from a previous story I had written for the Union-Sun & Journal that featured photos of him at the radio station.
He mentioned the store had recently been taken over by one of his former students.
Cameron Seib is the current owner of the store formerly named Redhouse Music.
The store opened in 2001 as Redhouse Guitars, in Wrights Corners. Koch bought the business in 2008 and subsequently moved it to Newfane. Seib acquired the business from Koch in 2021, after graduating from SUNY Fredonia.
“When that opportunity presented itself, I was thrilled,” Seib said.
Music has been a big part of Seib’s life almost all of his life.
Among the dozen instruments he plays, Seib started learning how to play his first instrument, the guitar, at 6 years old. He then started to learn tuba at the age of 7. That’s the instrument he would play in various Newfane school bands.
When Seib graduated from Newfane High School in 2016, he pursued music in his higher education, starting with jazz guitar and composition at Ithaca College before transferring to SUNY Fredonia. Following college graduation in 2021, he was unsure where his path would take him.
That path led him back to his hometown.
Seib said owning a music store has given him the opportunity to help several different school music programs in the area and give back to the community.
“I enjoy working with the schools. I think that music in schools is very important,” he said. “And I really wanted to see myself somewhere where I could still help school music programs without necessarily being a high school band teacher.”
While space constraints make it difficult for Newfane Music to have extensive inventory, Seib has focused on other things to fill the musical needs of his community: teaching aspiring musicians of all ages, and giving schools an affordable, local option for purchasing sheet music and equipment.
“I’ve heard that a lot of the local band teachers have missed having a mom-and-pop shop to go to,” he said.
Most of Seib’s current students are between the ages of 9 and 12, but he has taught students of all ages.
“Working with a six-year-old then going right into a lesson with a 60-year-old is totally different. That keeps me on my toes and it’s entertaining,” he said.
Goal No. 1 for Seib is to continue expanding Newfane Music’s presence and influence in the community.
“Carrying on the tradition laid out by Redhouse is important to me,” he said.
