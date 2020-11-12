Amid the rising number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Western New York, parents in Newfane Central School District are being encouraged to prepare for the possibility of a switch to all remote learning.
In a letter sent home to parents on Thursday, Superintendent Mike Baumann outlined how rising infection rates locally may lead to the establishment of a "micro-cluster" strategy in part or all of Niagara County that he said could force the district to send students and staff home to cover lessons remotely.
"The governor’s office has already identified micro-clusters areas within Western New York this week," Baumann wrote. "While Niagara County is currently free of micro-clusters, Newfane families need to be prepared to transition at some point to remote instruction, and have plans in place for child-care needs, if one or more of our schools is identified as being within a micro-cluster."
Baumann's most recent letter follows a pair that went out to parents earlier this week, alerting them to COVID-19 diagnoses in the district. The Thursday letter explains that while Niagara County's virus infection rate is not as high as some parts of neighboring Erie Count, and the district continues to follow recommended health and safety protocols, it is possible that rising infection rates locally could affect the district's current instructional model.
Baumann noted that if a school building is designated by the state to be in a "yellow zone micro-cluster," the school can potentially remain open for in-person instruction, but the district would be required to identify and test 20% of its students and staff each week until the data points drop below the yellow zone level.
"We do not have the capacity or required authority to do the required testing," Baumann indicated. "The Niagara County Department of Health has informed us they are unable to assist school districts with the random testing requirements. If the school cannot meet the testing requirements, it must transition to fully remote instruction."
Baumann also explained that if any district school building is placed in an orange zone or red zone by the state, the school would be required to transition to fully remote instruction for at least two weeks.
"Before reopening for in-person instruction, all students, faculty, and staff must have a negative COVID-19 test result before returning to in-person schooling," Baumann wrote. "The school must also be able to test 20% of students and staff each week."
Baumann said the district's goal is to continue to offer in-person instruction as long as case rates remain low in Niagara County.
"We will continue to work closely with the Niagara County Department of Health, and make decisions based on local, regional and state data," he wrote.
• • •
The Niagara Falls School District is dealing with a series of COVID-19 cases involving students and staff members at three separate schools.
In a Youtube video, Superintendent Mark Laurrie announced that students and faculty at 79th Street School started working remotely on Thursday due to cases involving one student and one staff member.
In addition, Laurrie said, the district confirmed an additional positive COVID-19 test at Niagara Falls High School. He said between 10 and 15 students would be placed under quarantine as a result of possible contact with the student who tested positive.
There is also a case involving a staff member at Gaskill Preparatory School, where Laurrie said about seven students would be placed under quarantine.
"In all cases it's erring on the side of caution, caution, caution," he said.
