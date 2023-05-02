The Town of Newfane is still searching for grants to finance upgrades at its wastewater treatment plant.
The estimated cost of the capital project is between $7 million and $8 million, town supervisor John Syracuse said.
The town has secured $1 million through the Community Development Block Grant program. Barring additional grant funding, the balance would be paid from a $7.39 million loan.
“We are turning over every rock to get any grants to offset the costs,” Syracuse said.
The town board approved a resolution authorizing Wendel Engineering to oversee the project at its April 26 business meeting.
Originally, the upgrades were planned in tandem with the town’s agreement to treat wastewater from the Village of Wilson. That deal is off now, but the upgrades will be done anyway.
“It’s an aged facility that’s over 30 years old,” Syracuse said.
A new boiler was installed at the plant late last year. Future improvements include upgrades to the septic receiving system, primary scum collection and removal, metering for water flowing out of the plant after it has been processed and general site improvements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.