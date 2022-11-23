NEWFANE — Having accepted Superintendent Mike Baumann’s resignation pending at the end of this school year, the Newfane School Board now faces the most important of its duties as a board. To hire a new superintendent of schools.
Tony Day of Western New York Educational Service Council gave a presentation to the Newfane School Board on Tuesday night. He came with a full roster of searches including the ongoing Royalton-Hartland Central School District’s search for a superintendent. Other localities included Albion, Bemus Point, Dunkirk and Ichabod Crane school districts.
The fee for his company’s services comes to a $16,000 with the caveat that if the finalist leaves the job within a year, barring death, it will conduct a second search – free of charge.
Day emphasized that the process to pick a superintendent must be strong and defensible, or consistent, to justify the hire of the important position.
“A strong process is if there are a number of qualified candidates,” Day said. “A defensible process shows that you as a board can look the community in the eye and say, ‘We did it through a strong, defensible process. We went through it. We didn’t just choose who we liked, we picked people because they were the right person.’ “
The process can also be open or closed, Day said. He noted that a closed process might attract more candidates, all of whom have a level of risk in trying for another leadership position.
An open process and a closed process can be very similar in the beginning stages of the search. Day said that surveys of the public have been helpful for boards to understand what the community wants in a leader.
“What is your journey as a board or a school district?” Day asked. “What kind of leader does the board want? What kind of leader does the community want? and what role does the community have in choosing that leader?”
At the end of the six to eight month process a closed search would bar any of the public from having contact with the candidates. Again, Day noted that a closed process could attract more qualified applicants, because of that level of security.
However, different communities will approve of or disapprove of being left out. In an open process, community stakeholders would interview and give their feedback of the finalist, much like the recent Roy-Hart School District’s interviewing process.
“The communities involvement comes right at the end,” Day said. “There’s three finalists and there are stakeholder groups. You would decide who those groups would be. Sitting down, asking questions and then giving feedback to you.”
After the presentation was done Newfane School Board President Santo Tomasine said that he was interested in the process and stressed that transparency was of the utmost concern.
“I would like the staff and the community’s help to pick the next successful superintendent,” Tomasine said.
